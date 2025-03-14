Jonathan David News: Opening goal not enough

David scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

David opened the scoring in the game in the fifth minute as he linked with Ismaily. His shot was at the keeper by it was able to go through his legs to put his team ahead in the tie. The forward has scored seven goals and provided two assists in this Champions League campaign and has had a goal involvement in each of his last four matches.