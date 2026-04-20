Jonathan David News: Scores early against Bologna

David scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and 15 passes in in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Bologna.

David didn't have a very busy performance but broke the deadlock two minutes into the game with a sneaky header on a great cross by Peirre Kalulu, ending a nine-match slump. He took advantage of Kenan Yildiz's subpar fitness to get the start in this one. He competes with Jeremie Boga in more standard situations. He has notched five shots (one on target), three chances created and one clearance in his last five outings (three starts). He snapped a six-game streak with one tackle.