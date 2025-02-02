Jonathan David News: Scores from penalty spot

David scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and six chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against St. Etienne.

David leveled the game before Lille's eventual onslaught of goals Saturday, converting a penalty in the 32nd minute. He would also bag an assist, finding Osame Sahraoui in the 63rd minute. This marks his fourth straight game with a. goal contribution, with five-goal contributions during that span. He now has 12 goals and three assists in 19 appearances (16 starts) this season.