Jonathan David News: Scores from penalty spot
David scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and six chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against St. Etienne.
David leveled the game before Lille's eventual onslaught of goals Saturday, converting a penalty in the 32nd minute. He would also bag an assist, finding Osame Sahraoui in the 63rd minute. This marks his fourth straight game with a. goal contribution, with five-goal contributions during that span. He now has 12 goals and three assists in 19 appearances (16 starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now