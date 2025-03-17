Jonathan David News: Takes five shots in loss

David had five off-target shots and created three chances during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Nantes.

David got back to work after UCL elimination and was once again his team's most active player up front but this time accuracy wasn't there for him in front of the net, with his most dangerous finish being a header that hit the crossbar during the final minutes of the game. The striker, who was coming off having three goals and one assist over his previous four starts in all competitions, still remains one of Ligue 1's most reliable forwards for fantasy purposes.