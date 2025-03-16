Jonathan Dean Injury: Injured Saturday
Dean (undisclosed) was forced off injured during Saturday's clash with Toronto.
Dean picked up the injury in the 17th minute and was forced off. The midfielder was replaced by Leonardo Barroso, who could be in line for a larger role if the injury is serious. Dean will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and his availability for their next contest against Vancouver on Sunday.
