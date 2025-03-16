Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Dean headshot

Jonathan Dean Injury: Injured Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Dean (undisclosed) was forced off injured during Saturday's clash with Toronto.

Dean picked up the injury in the 17th minute and was forced off. The midfielder was replaced by Leonardo Barroso, who could be in line for a larger role if the injury is serious. Dean will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and his availability for their next contest against Vancouver on Sunday.

Jonathan Dean
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now