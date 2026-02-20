Jonathan Dean Injury: Questionable for Houston match
Dean is a doubt for the 2026 season opener versus Houston Dynamo due to a non-injury problem.
Dean could be sidelined after making four consecutive starts at the end of the previous campaign. In that case Leonardo Barroso and Philip Zinckernagel will likely operate at right-back and right-wing, respectively. It remains unclear when Dean will rejoin the squad.
