Jonathan Dean Injury: Questionable for Houston match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Dean is a doubt for the 2026 season opener versus Houston Dynamo due to a non-injury problem.

Dean could be sidelined after making four consecutive starts at the end of the previous campaign. In that case Leonardo Barroso and Philip Zinckernagel will likely operate at right-back and right-wing, respectively. It remains unclear when Dean will rejoin the squad.

Jonathan Dean
Chicago Fire
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Dean
