Jonathan Dean Injury: Returns to training pitch
Dean (not injury related) was back in training Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Dean was deemed questionable last match, but seems to be closer to a return, with the defender able to train. With 21 starts in 32 appearances last season, he is likely to take on a decent role once fit, serving as a rotational pick on the right side of the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Dean See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Dean See More