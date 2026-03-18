Jonathan Dean News: Attempts three crosses
Dean generated three crosses (one accurate) and four tackles in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus D.C. United.
In his first game back from a card-based suspension, Dean was added right back into the Fire's starting XI, playing a season-high 89 minutes. At least until Andrew Gutman (lower body) is healthy, Dean is expected to be the Fire's primary option at left-back.
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