Jonathan Dean News: Available to play

Dean (not injury related) is no longer listed in the MLS availability report ahead of the week two matchup versus Montreal.

Dean was back in training with the squad during the week and could aim to make his first appearance of the campaign over the next few games. In that case, he'll be a defensive or midfield option on the right flank, threatening Leonardo Barroso's and Philip Zinckernagel's involvement.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Dean See More
