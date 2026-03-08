Jonathan Dean News: Back Saturday
Dean has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs DC United on Saturday.
Dean has only played in one MLS match to start the season, lasting just 56 minutes before being shown a red card. He will likely remain in the mix to start in the back line for the team, making 21 starts on 32 appearances in 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Dean See More
