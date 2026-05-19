Jonathan Dean News: One block in 2-0 win
Dean had eight tackles (seven won) and three clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win versus CF Montreal.
Dean won seven tackles, most by any player in the match. It was the first occasion in the league campaign where the 29-year-old won more than five tackles in a fixture. Dean made three clearances as well.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Dean See More