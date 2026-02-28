Jonathan Dean News: Sent off in win

Dean received a red card in Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Dean was shown a straight red card for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity, leaving his side with 10 men in the 56th minute of the week two match. He must now serve suspension in the upcoming visit to Columbus Crew and could return to face D.C. United on March 14. The full-back was filling in at left-back in the absence of Andrew Gutman (lower body) and Viktor Radojevic (lower body), but the team will have to look for another option, perhaps switching to a back-three system, if neither of those players recovers while Dean is ineligible.