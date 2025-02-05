Jonathan dos Santos Injury: Expected to miss one month

Dos Santos will face a one-month rehabilitation period before being re-assessed due to a knee issue, Higinio Robles of Milenio reports.

Dos Santos has started twice as a defensive midfielder during the current campaign, but could now be unable to play in the next four league games. He's not guaranteed to bounce back immediately after that though, as there's a chance that he'll require surgery. All of Erick Sanchez, Alan Cervantes and Richard Sanchez should see more minutes until the veteran is ready to return.