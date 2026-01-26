Fischer conceded five in Sunday's defeat against Lyon at Saint Symphorien, beaten three times by Endrick and once each by Ruben Kluivert and Tyler Morton. He did limit the damage at times with five saves, including stopping an Endrick header and a low effort in the second half before the late penalty arrived. On Endrick's spot kick in the 87th minute, he went early and was wrong footed as the striker completed the hat trick. Fischer will hope to rebound from that poor performance against Angers on Sunday.