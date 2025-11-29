Fischer managed just one save while conceding once in Friday's defeat to Rennes, setting a season low for saves in a match. Having already conceded 27 goals and registered only three clean sheets, he continues to struggle this season, although he won't be at risk for upcoming fixtures since Pape Sy (thigh) the backup goalie of the Grenats underwent a minor surgery recently that will sideline him until 2026. He will try to bounce back in the next match against Auxerre on Sunday, the team that has scored the fewest goals this season.