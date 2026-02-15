Jonathan Fischer News: Concedes three goal

Fischer recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus AJ Auxerre.

After beginning February with strong form, with eight saves and only one goal conceded, Fischer struggled against Auxerre, logging more allowed goals than saves for the first time since Oct. 19. The goalkeeper will look to bounce back next Saturday at Paris Saint-Germain, though the challenge of facing the French powerhouse on the road may prove all too difficult a task.