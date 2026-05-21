Jonathan Fischer News: Fifth cleansheet of season

Fischer recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Nice.

Fischer ended the season on a positive note personally, recording his fifth clean sheet of the campaign after saving every shot he faced. However, it was still a very difficult year overall for both him and Metz, who finished bottom of the table. Fischer conceded 56 goals in 27 matches while facing 149 shots across the season, and before returning for the final match he had been benched for seven consecutive league games in favor of Pape Sy. He is expected to remain with Metz next season as the club prepares for life in Ligue 2.