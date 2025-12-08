Fischer made four saves but conceded three goals Sunday against Auxerre, extending his poor run with eight goals allowed and no clean sheets over his last four matches. The goalkeeper has produced 50 saves and conceded 30 goals while securing just three clean sheets in 15 Ligue 1 appearances, highlighting that he is heavily tested, capable of making stops, but rarely in a position to keep a clean sheet. He will look to put in a strong display in what will be a very difficult home matchup against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.