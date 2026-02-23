Jonathan Fischer News: Four saves in loss

Fischer recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Fischer made four saves while conceding three goals in Saturday's loss to Paris Saint-Germain. The goalkeeper continues to endure a difficult stretch, recording just one clean sheet over his last 12 matches, during which he has totaled 46 saves while allowing 26 goals. He will look to bounce back in Sunday's matchup against Brest.