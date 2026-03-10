Jonathan Fischer News: Four saves in loss

Fischer recorded four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Lens.

Fischer made four saves and conceded three goals in Sunday's loss to Lens, extending his run to four straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper continues to endure a difficult season, often facing heavy pressure that makes clean sheets hard to secure, recording 88 saves, conceding 52 goals and keeping just four clean sheets in 25 appearances. He will look to bounce back Sunday against Toulouse.