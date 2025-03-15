Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Gonzalez

Jonathan Gonzalez Injury: Forced off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Gonzalez was subbed off and taken to the hospital after being injured in the first half of Saturday's match against Guadalajara.

Gonzalez had a quiet outing but was forced to leave his place on the pitch to Diego Campillo, becoming an injury concern for future fixtures. The former Monterrey man has been a consistent piece of Bravos' midfield over the last few weeks while racking up multiple clearances in each of his last three appearances. In case he's eventually sidelined, his spot could be covered by either Campillo or the recently recovered Guilherme Castilho.

Jonathan Gonzalez
Juárez

