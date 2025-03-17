Jonathan Gonzalez Injury: Undergoes Achilles surgery

Gonzalez has suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon, because of which he'll be sidelined for an undisclosed period of time following surgery, according to the club.

Gonzalez had made four straight starts in central midfield before being forced off with this injury versus Chivas. His loss could be covered by either Guilherme Castilho, who bounced back from an undisclosed problem in the previous contest, or a more defensive-minded Diego Campillo. There's no expected recovery time for the Mexican-American, but it's possible he could miss several games until he's fully fit.