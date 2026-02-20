Jonathan Gonzalez News: Signs with San Jose

Gonzalez signed a contract with San Jose through the 2026 season with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season, the club announced. "We're pleased to sign Jonathan. Jonathan is a seasoned veteran with experience in Liga MX and the international level who adds depth to our midfield," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena.

Gonzalez owns 120 LIGA MX appearances, most of them with CF Monterrey from 2017 to 2024, where he lifted the league title, Copa MX and the Concacaf Champions Cup, and he most recently featured for FC Juarez last season. A defensive midfielder and deep-lying playmaker, he also had loan spells with Club Necaxa, Queretaro, Minnesota United FC and Club Raya2 Expansion. At international level, he won the 2017 Concacaf Under-20 Championship with the United States before switching to Mexico in 2018 and earning three senior caps with El Tri.