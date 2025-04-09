Jonathan Gradit Injury: Back in team training

Gradit (face) is back in team training Wednesday morning ahead of Friday's clash against Reims, according to Lensois.com.

Gradit returned to team training after missing the last two matches because of a face injury sustained in training with Abdulai Juma Bah 10 days ago. He is expected to be available for Friday's match against Reims and could return to the starting XI as he has been a regular starter in recent weeks.