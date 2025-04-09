Jonathan Gradit Injury: Back in team training and available

Gradit (face) is back in team training Wednesday morning and will be available for Friday's clash against Reims, coach Will Still confirmed in the press conference. "His eye is better, he will be in the squad."

Gradit returned to team training after missing the last two matches because of a eye injury sustained in training with Abdulai Juma Bah 10 days ago. He will be back available for Friday's match against Reims and could return to the starting XI as he has been a regular starter in recent weeks.