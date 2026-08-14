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Jonathan Gradit Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 2:10am

Gradit (leg) continues to build toward a return as he was spotted in team training Friday and could be an option for minutes during Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG, according to Lensois.com.

Gradit has been sidelined since late November with a tibia fibula fracture that required surgery, and this update confirms he has now joined collective training sessions, a step forward from his previous individual rehabilitation work. No specific timeline for match involvement has been disclosed, but he continues progressing well. Gradit is a leader at the club and should regain a regular role in the back line once back to full fitness for the Sang et Or.

Jonathan Gradit
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