Jonathan Gradit Injury: Extends contract

Gradit (face) has agreed to an extension with Lens, according to his club.

Gradit is looking to stick around the club a few more seasons, with the defender extending until 2028 with the club. He has been a regular starter each of the past five seasons, so it is no surprise to see his use wanted longer at the club. That said, he should maintain a starting role moving forward, starting in 18 of his 19 appearances this season.