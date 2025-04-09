Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Gradit headshot

Jonathan Gradit Injury: Extends contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Gradit (face) has agreed to an extension with Lens, according to his club.

Gradit is looking to stick around the club a few more seasons, with the defender extending until 2028 with the club. He has been a regular starter each of the past five seasons, so it is no surprise to see his use wanted longer at the club. That said, he should maintain a starting role moving forward, starting in 18 of his 19 appearances this season.

