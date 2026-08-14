Jonathan Gradit Injury: Not risked despite progress

Gradit (leg) will not be risked for Sunday's Trophee des Champions against PSG despite training multiple times this week, according to coach Dino Toppmoller, per Lensois. "For Gradit, it's more complex. He's done several training sessions, but no match yet. We're not going to take any risk. He needs to be prepared and we're going to play a long season with a lot of matches. But we're not going to take any risk with him"

Gradit has been sidelined since late November with a tibia fibula fracture that required surgery, and while his continued participation in training marks steady progress, the club is holding him back from any match involvement for now. He remains a leader within the squad and is expected to regain a regular role in the backline once he's fully cleared. Gradit is expected to continue his buildup as Lens' medical staff manages his return with caution.