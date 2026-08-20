Jonathan Gradit Injury: Still not cleared for matches

Gradit remains sidelined and won't be part of Saturday's season opener against Auxerre, according to coach Dino Toppmoller, per Madeinlensois. "Gradit is continuing his process, he's doing well. We trust him a lot, he has a lot of experience, but he needs to be 100 percent ready."

Gradit has been out since late November with a tibia fibula fracture that required surgery, and despite training multiple times in the buildup to the Trophee des Champions, the club continued to hold him back from that match as well. His steady progress in training points to an eventual return to the backline, though manager Dino Toppmoller's comments suggest Lens still won't rush that timeline even as the competitive season begins.