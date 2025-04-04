Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Gradit headshot

Jonathan Gradit Injury: Still out with face injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 3:54am

Gradit (face) is ruled out for Sunday's clash with Saint-Etienne, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Gradit suffered a face injury in training last week in a duel with his teammate and has an infection near his eye. He still needs more time to fully recover and will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine his availability for the upcoming fixtures. Until then, the young Kyllian Anderson Antonio will likely see increased playing time.

Jonathan Gradit
Lens
