Gradit suffered the injury during Friday's training session and was sent to the hospital given the importance of the issue. Further tests confirmed that the defender suffered a broken tibia and fibula, meaning he'll be sidelined for a significant period of time -- and it's uncertain whether he'll return before the end of the 2025\/26 campaign. Pierre Ganiou is expected to be the one starting in the backline for the Sang et Or until further notice, and it's not out of the question to think Lens might attempt to sign a center-back in the January transfer window to cover the loss of Gradit, who's one of the team's most important players.