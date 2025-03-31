Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Gradit headshot

Jonathan Gradit Injury: Suffers late injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gradit (undisclosed) was ruled out of Sunday's north derby against Lille due to an injury sustained in Saturday's training, according to Les Lensois.

Gradit sustained an undisclosed injury in training on Saturday, alongside Abdulai Juma Bah, ruling both players out of what could be one of the season's most crucial games in the north derby. Gradit's return timeline is unclear, and he is expected to be evaluated in the coming days to assess the severity of the injury and his availability for future matches. This injury is a major setback for the team, as the veteran defender has been a consistent starter since the departures of Kevin Danso and Abdukodir Khusanov, leaving limited defensive options. If both remain unavailable, young Kyllian Anderson Antonio may get another start.

Jonathan Gradit
Lens
