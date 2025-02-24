Jonathan Gradit News: Busy defensively
Gradit generated six tackles (two won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 28th minute.
Gradit started for the sixth straight match, remaining an undisputed starter since the transfer window reshaped Lens' squad. He recorded a season-high six tackles against Nantes but was unable to prevent his team from conceding three goals. He will look to make an impact against Le Havre on Saturday.
