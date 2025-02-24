Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Gradit headshot

Jonathan Gradit News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Gradit generated six tackles (two won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 28th minute.

Gradit started for the sixth straight match, remaining an undisputed starter since the transfer window reshaped Lens' squad. He recorded a season-high six tackles against Nantes but was unable to prevent his team from conceding three goals. He will look to make an impact against Le Havre on Saturday.

Jonathan Gradit
Lens
