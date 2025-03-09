Jonathan Gradit News: Busy in defense

Gradit generated one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and four interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Marseille.

Gradit started for the eighth consecutive match and was solid defensively against Marseille's numerous attacks. He recorded one tackle and eight clearances while matching his season-high with four interceptions. This brings his totals to 31 tackles, 22 interceptions and 80 clearances in 18 appearances in the league this season. He will try to contribute again Saturday against Rennes.