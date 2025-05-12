Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Gradit headshot

Jonathan Gradit News: Logs double-digit crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Gradit made one tackle and 10 clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.

Gradit had another outstanding performance at the heart of the defense to his name, clearing every ball that went towards him to help his team escaping with at least one point. With 32 clearances over his last four starts, the center-back is finishing the campaign with a form never seen before in his career.

Jonathan Gradit
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now