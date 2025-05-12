Jonathan Gradit News: Logs double-digit crosses in draw
Gradit made one tackle and 10 clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.
Gradit had another outstanding performance at the heart of the defense to his name, clearing every ball that went towards him to help his team escaping with at least one point. With 32 clearances over his last four starts, the center-back is finishing the campaign with a form never seen before in his career.
