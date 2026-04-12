Jonathan Ikone Injury: Scores brace before injury exit

Ikone was subbed off due to injury in the 65th minute of Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco. He scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created before exiting the match.

Ikone scored twice before being forced off in the 65th minute of Friday's 4-1 win against Monaco due to an apparent calf injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The winger has been an undisputed starter under coach Antoine Kombouare, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, with Ilan Kebbal and Luca Koleosho the leading candidates to see increased minutes if he is ruled out.