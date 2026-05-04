Jonathan Ikone News: Finally logs assist

Ikone assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win over Brest.

Even though Ikone has been a fixture on Paris FC's right flank for the second half of the ongoing Ligue 1 season, he had not logged an assist until Sunday. He has not been a chance-creating threat out wide, backed by only 11 chances created and six crosses in 21 appearances this season. Ikone has been much more of a goal-scoring threat, with thrice as many goals (three) as assists.