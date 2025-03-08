Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Ikone headshot

Jonathan Ikone News: Scores against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Ikone scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), two tackles (two won) and one chance created 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Ikone came in at half time for Gabriel Strefezza and quickly broke the deadlock with a surgical finish after a pair of ricochets in the box. It's his first goal of the season. The good showing could help him earn more minutes going forward. He has been fielded off the pine in his last five showings, recording four shots (two target), one key pass and nine tackles (six won).

Jonathan Ikone
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now