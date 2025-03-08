Jonathan Ikone News: Scores against Venezia

Ikone scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), two tackles (two won) and one chance created 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Ikone came in at half time for Gabriel Strefezza and quickly broke the deadlock with a surgical finish after a pair of ricochets in the box. It's his first goal of the season. The good showing could help him earn more minutes going forward. He has been fielded off the pine in his last five showings, recording four shots (two target), one key pass and nine tackles (six won).