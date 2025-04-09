Jonathan Ikone News: Scores in road win

Ikone scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Monza.

Ikona scored the equalizer in the 16th minute with his second goal in the campaign, paving the way for Como's comeback win on the road. The forward logged a season-high three shots during the match. That was his first start for the club in seven overall appearances since transferring from Fiorentina in January.