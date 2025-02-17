Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Lewis headshot

Jonathan Lewis News: Signs with Barnsley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Lewis has completed a permanent transfer to Barnsley from Colorado, according to his former club.

Lewis is no longer a member of Colorado after his option for 2025 was declined and the club remained in talks with the player, as he will head across the pond to join Barnsley. He only started in eight of his 26 appearances last season, notching three goals and three assists, hoping to grow his role with his new club.

