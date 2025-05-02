Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Osorio headshot

Jonathan Osorio Injury: Not spotted in training Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Osorio (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in training Friday and will likely miss Saturday's match against New England, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

Osorio was forced off in the 21st minute of Wednesday's penalty shootout loss to Montreal in the Canadian Championship due to an apparent injury. If the injury is severe enough to prevent him from training Friday, then he's not likely to see action over the weekend. No timetable for his return -- or potential recovery -- have been provided yet.

Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
