Jonathan Osorio Injury: Ruled out with knee injury

Osorio (knee) will not be available for the match against New England after suffering a knee injury in training, according to coach Robin Fraser, per Waking The Red.

Osorio's absence is not expected to be a long term issue, offering some reassurance for Toronto FC. The midfielder is an undisputed starter, contributing 3 assists across 17 MLS appearances this season, making his absence a notable one even on a short term basis. Alonso Coello is expected to step into his role in midfield until Osorio's return.