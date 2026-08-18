Jonathan Osorio headshot

Jonathan Osorio Injury: Sidelined once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Osorio (knee) won't play Wednesday against Charlotte FC, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

Osorio will miss a second consecutive match due to a knee injury, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran midfielder spends more time on the sidelines. As long as Osorio remains out, Alonso Coello should step in as his replacement in midfield.

Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
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