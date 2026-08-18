Jonathan Osorio Injury: Sidelined once again
Osorio (knee) won't play Wednesday against Charlotte FC, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.
Osorio will miss a second consecutive match due to a knee injury, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran midfielder spends more time on the sidelines. As long as Osorio remains out, Alonso Coello should step in as his replacement in midfield.
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