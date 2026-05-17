Jonathan Osorio News: Assists for equalizer
Osorio assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.
Osorio assisted Derrick Etienne's equalizer in the 22nd minute. He completed 59 passes and made three tackles but conceded a penalty after wrestling Morrison Agyemang to the ground in the 83rd minute. Osorio has now provided two assists in the last three games.
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