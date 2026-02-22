Jonathan Osorio headshot

Jonathan Osorio News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Osorio assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Dallas.

Osorio turned provider for the team's first goal with a precise pass to Djordje Mihailovic. While he created just that one chance, he worked hard defensively with two tackles and three clearances. The assist means he has already matched his tally from the entire previous season.

Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
