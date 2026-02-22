Jonathan Osorio News: Assists in loss
Osorio assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Dallas.
Osorio turned provider for the team's first goal with a precise pass to Djordje Mihailovic. While he created just that one chance, he worked hard defensively with two tackles and three clearances. The assist means he has already matched his tally from the entire previous season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Osorio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Osorio See More