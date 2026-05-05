Jonathan Osorio headshot

Jonathan Osorio News: Provides assist on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Osorio assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Osorio provided an assist for the team's only goal in the match. It was his second assist in the league campaign. Osorio also had a shot, but it was not on target.

Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
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