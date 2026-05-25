Jonathan Osorio News: Suspended one game

Osorio will serve a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation and will miss the clash against Montreal on July 16 following the World Cup break, according to the league.

Osorio is an undisputed starter in the engine room for Toronto and his absence will force a reshuffle in midfield, with Alonso Coello expected to take on a larger leading role in the engine room for that clash. Osorio is set to return to the starting lineup once the ban has been served and MLS action continues after the tournament.