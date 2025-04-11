Jonathan Padilla Injury: Subs off with injury Friday

Padilla left with an apparent issue during the second half of Friday's visit to Mazatlan.

Padilla made his first league start since March 8 but failed to make an impact before being forced to exit due to a knock. The young midfielder will be at risk of missing the final regular-season week in which his team will face Puebla and Atlas. In that case, both Fernando Beltran and Cade Cowell could have a chance to return to the lineup under different formation scenarios.