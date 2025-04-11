Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Padilla Injury: Subs off with injury Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Padilla left with an apparent issue during the second half of Friday's visit to Mazatlan.

Padilla made his first league start since March 8 but failed to make an impact before being forced to exit due to a knock. The young midfielder will be at risk of missing the final regular-season week in which his team will face Puebla and Atlas. In that case, both Fernando Beltran and Cade Cowell could have a chance to return to the lineup under different formation scenarios.

Jonathan Padilla
Guadalajara
