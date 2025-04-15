Jonathan Padilla News: On bench versus Puebla
Padilla (hip) is among the substitutes for the midweek matchup versus Puebla.
Padilla left the last game due to a discomfort that wasn't enough to sideline him entirely, but he dropped to a substitute role with Hugo Camberos getting the nod this time. The 19-year-old should be most useful on the wings and may also take some corner kicks if he receives considerable playing time.
