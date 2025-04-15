Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Padilla headshot

Jonathan Padilla News: On bench versus Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Padilla (hip) is among the substitutes for the midweek matchup versus Puebla.

Padilla left the last game due to a discomfort that wasn't enough to sideline him entirely, but he dropped to a substitute role with Hugo Camberos getting the nod this time. The 19-year-old should be most useful on the wings and may also take some corner kicks if he receives considerable playing time.

Jonathan Padilla
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
