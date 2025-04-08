Jonathan Perez Injury: Diagnosed with fracture

Perez will undergo surgery after suffering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the club announced Tuesday.

Perez is out for the remainder of the Clausura campaign, in which he recorded 270 minutes of play, making 19 clearances, six tackles and four interceptions over that span. He started in each of the latest two games, so this issue forces a change in the Saints' back line. There's uncertainty over who could take his place as the most direct alternative, Bruno Amione, is currently questionable with a knee injury, while Anderson Santamaria hasn't been called up in two games despite being healthy. Thus, there might be a chance for a non-central defender such as Ismael Govea or Ronaldo Prieto.